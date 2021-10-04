Scope

The Apoptosis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the molecular mechanisms and various aspects of apoptosis in physiological, pathological, and pharmacological conditions.

Led by Dr. Olivier Micheau from Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM), the Apoptosis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of apoptotic research, in particular those which connect foundational and clinically oriented studies to advance the understanding of apoptosis, its implications, and facilitate translational applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

activation-induced cell death

autoimmune disorders, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases

embryogenesis, tissue involution or damage

identification of novel regulators or pathways

therapeutic intervention, molecules and cell-based approaches targeting apoptosis-related diseases or cancer

tissue homeostasis and development

viral, bacterial, or fungal infections and their effect on atrophy and the host defense

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms involved in apoptosis and its regulation, as well as its role in various physiological and pathological conditions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell death research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Please note this journal does not accept mendelian randomization or bibliometric studies.