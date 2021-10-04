Scope

The Cellular Stress and Survival: Crosslinks, Intersections, and Pathways section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate connections and regulatory mechanisms that determine cell fate and survival.

Led by Dr. Adrian Ting from Mayo Clinic, the Cellular Stress and Survival: Crosslinks, Intersections, and Pathways section welcomes submissions in particular that explore the complex relationships between intrinsic cellular processes, extrinsic inputs, and cell death pathways.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular motility and cytoskeletal changes influencing cell survival

cellular processes in diseases including cell cycle, ER quality control, autophagy, bioenergetics, nuclei acids metabolism, and/or - cell-to-cell interaction and its effect on cellular survival

cytokine, chemokine, and growth factors and their intersection with death-signaling machinery via post-translational regulation or gene expression

emerging bioactive molecules that directly or indirectly impact survival responses

homeostatic cellular processes in regulating molecules in cell death pathways

regulation of cellular survival during acute and latent infections by microbes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and pathways that govern cell fate and survival, with a focus on their relevance to various diseases and homeostatic states.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell death research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Please note this journal does not accept mendelian randomization or bibliometric studies.