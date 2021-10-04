Scope

The Inflammation and Cytotoxicity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between inflammatory responses and cell death.

Led by Dr. Jianke Zhang from Thomas Jefferson University, the Inflammation and Cytotoxicity section welcomes submissions in the various domains of inflammation and cytotoxicity, which explore the interplay between innate response, cytotoxicity, and eventual cell death processes and their implications for health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

impact of inflammation and cytotoxicity on adaptive immune responses

inflammasome induction and regulation

inflammation and cytotoxicity responses in cancer immunotherapy

regulation of signaling pathways induced by inflammatory cytokines

signaling pathways triggered by pattern recognition receptors

the role of inflammation and cytotoxicity in autoimmune diseases

the role of inflammation and cytotoxicity in immunodeficiency and auto-inflammation

the role of inflammation and cytotoxicity in neurodegenerative diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interactions between inflammation and cytotoxicity and their role in various health conditions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of inflammation and cytotoxicity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Please note this journal does not accept mendelian randomization or bibliometric studies.