Scope

The Model Systems in Cell Death section is dedicated to publishing research in which the choice, development, or interrogation of a model system is central to advancing our understanding of cell death. We welcome studies that illuminate the cellular, molecular, genetic, and physiological regulation of cell death programs across diverse experimental platforms - ranging from in vivo organismal models to ex vivo preparations and engineered in vitro systems.

Led by Dr. Lawrence Schwartz (University of Massachusetts Amherst), the section particularly encourages submissions that leverage or establish traditional and non-traditional models (including invertebrates, plants, fungi, and protists, as well as underutilized vertebrate systems such as birds, amphibians, and reptiles) and that clarify how conserved and lineage-specific features shape cell death pathways. In addition, we welcome work using human-relevant and engineered platforms (e.g., primary tissue cultures, iPSC-based systems, organoids, organ-on-chip and other microphysiological systems, 3D co-cultures, etc.) when these are used explicitly as model systems to define mechanisms, reveal context dependence, or benchmark translation across biological complexity.

To maintain a clear model-centric identity, manuscripts should make explicit what the model enables (e.g., genetic tractability, imaging access, scalability, physiological context, evolutionary comparison, etc.) and how the study advances the utility, interpretation, or translational relevance of that model for cell death research. Purely mechanistic studies are welcome when the model system contributes a key conceptual or technical advance, rather than serving only as an experimental setting.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Development, optimization, and validation of new or improved model systems for studying cell death (in vivo, ex vivo, in vitro, and engineered platforms)

Comparative and evolutionary approaches to cell death programs across species and lineages

Benchmarking and cross-model translation, including strengths/limitations of models, reproducibility, and context dependence of cell death phenotypes

Mechanistic studies where the model is essential to the insight, including cell death induced by genetic, biochemical, physical, immune, or pharmacological perturbations

Signal transduction and regulatory networks controlling cell death, identified using genetic, biochemical, imaging, computational, or pharmacological tools in model systems

Lineage-, tissue-, or context-specific regulation of cell death (development, regeneration, infection, immunity, stress responses, aging)

Autophagy-associated and other non-canonical death modalities studied in model systems, including clarification of killing mechanisms and criteria for classification

Model-enabled in vivo or tissue-context analyses of cell death (cell–cell interactions, microenvironment, immune involvement, biomechanics, metabolism)

Tools, resources, and methods that substantially advance model-based cell death research (reporters, sensors, genetic toolkits, atlases, quantitative assays)

This multidisciplinary section aims to disseminate rigorous, impactful research to the broader cell death community - including researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.