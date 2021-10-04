Scope

The Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death section is dedicated to publishing research focused on various forms of non-apoptotic cell death (necroptosis, ferroptosis, parthanatos, pyroptosis, autophagic cell death) and their significance in development, physiology, and diseases.

Led by Dr. Bertrand Mollereau from École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, at the CNRS Laboratory of Biology and Modelling of the Cell, the Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death section welcomes submissions in the various domains of non-apoptotic regulated cell death research, which aim to advance understanding, its implications, and facilitate translational applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

central role of mitochondria in non-apoptotic regulated cell death

dynamic of regulated cell death during differentiation and development

non-apoptotic death pathways and the contributions of neuron-glia communication and inflammation in neurodegeneration

non-apoptotic functions of core apoptotic genes in cell differentiation, development, proliferation, and apoptosis-induced proliferation

regulated necrosis and the associated anti-cancer immune response to overcome cancer resistance to apoptosis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms involved in non-apoptotic cell death, its regulation, and its role potential impact to various physiological and pathological conditions.

The Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death section does not consider studies focusing on core apoptotic processes and genes in the execution of apoptosis, as they can be submitted to our sister section 'Apoptosis'.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell death research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Please note this journal does not accept mendelian randomization or bibliometric studies.