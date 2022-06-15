Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary journal publishing research that advances our understanding of the cellular mechanisms underlying the function of neural and glial cells in the nervous system across all species.

Led by Field Chief Editors Prof Egidio D‘angelo (University of Pavia, Italy) and Prof Christian Hansel (University of Chicago, USA), and indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and Web of Science (SCIE), the journal welcomes submissions of multidisciplinary studies of cellular function in vertebrates and invertebrates, in cell culture, in vivo, or using slices, and involving genetically amenable species, such as Drosophila, C. elegans, mice, and zebrafish, as well as any other species suited to elucidate fundamental principles of cellular function in neural and glial cells.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

cellular neuropathology

cellular neurophysiology

non-neuronal cells.

Studies on basic neural functions, such as the generation of action potentials, synaptic transmission, biophysical and biochemical aspects of receptor activation, ionic channel functions, synaptic plasticity, intra- and inter-cell signaling related to the emergent functions of cells, glial-neuronal signaling, and synaptic and dendritic integration, are welcome. Likewise of interest is research on the morphology of cells and how this relates to the emergent functions of neurons and glial cells, on developing adult and aging cells, and on cellular changes in diseases.

The journal welcomes research that aims to bridge molecular and cellular physiology and integrative neuroscience, so as to understand the impact of cellular and molecular properties of neurons and glial cells on circuit functions and behavior. Furthermore, the journal is particularly interested in research that pays special attention to novel technical approaches able to shed light on yet unresolved neuroscientific issues.

While the journal’s primary focus is on experimental studies, the journal welcomes the addition of computational models to further explore experimental findings.

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience also encourages submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that focus on clinical studies, patient-based research, or epidemiological studies are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that primarily focus on the molecular mechanisms of diseases, without a fundamental basis in cellular neuroscience, are not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field by communicating scientific knowledge to both researchers and the public, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.