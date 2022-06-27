Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the cellular mechanisms underlying cell function in the nervous system across all species. Field Chief Editors Egidio D‘Angelo at the University of Pavia and Christian Hansel at the University of Chicago are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

The past years have seen exciting progress in this cellular neuroscience because of the merging of traditionally separate fields such as anatomy, physiology, and molecular genetics. We welcome submissions of multidisciplinary studies of cellular function in vertebrates and invertebrates, in cell culture, in vivo, or using slices, and involving genetically amenable species, such as Drosophila, C. elegans, mice, and zebrafish, as well as any other species suited to elucidate fundamental principles of cellular function in neurons. Studies on basic neural functions, such as the generation of action potentials, synaptic transmission, biophysical and biochemical aspects of receptor activation, ionic channel functions, synaptic plasticity, intra- and inter-cell signaling related to the emergent functions of cells, glial-neuronal signaling, and synaptic and dendritic integration, are welcome. An important frontier for the journal is to address issues at the bridge between molecular/cellular physiology and integrative neuroscience, so as to understand the impact of cellular/molecular properties of neurons on circuit functions and behavior. Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience will devote special attention to novel technical approaches able to shed light on yet unresolved neuroscientific issues. Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience also publishes research on the morphology of cells and how these morphologies relate to the emergent functions of neurons. This journal also welcomes research focused on the developing adult and aging cell, as well as cellular changes in diseases. While the journal’s primary focus is on experimental studies, we also welcome the addition of computational models to further explore experimental findings.