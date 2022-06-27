egidio d‘angelo
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience
University of Duisburg-Essen, Clinic for Neurology
Essen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
RWTH Aachen University
Aachen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Neuronal Cells
Heidelberg University
Heidelberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Non-Neuronal Cells
Institute of Molecular Pathology Biomarkers, University of Extremadura
Cáceres, Spain
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Non-Neuronal Cells
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Neuronal Cells
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
SICHH
Fribourg, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Department of Pharmacology, Medical Sciences Division, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Non-Neuronal Cells
University of Connecticut Health Center
Farmington, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology