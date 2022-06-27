dirk m. hermann
University of Duisburg-Essen, Clinic for Neurology
Essen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Institute of Molecular Pathology Biomarkers, University of Extremadura
Cáceres, Spain
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
SICHH
Fribourg, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Instituto de Investigaciones en Medicina Traslacional, Universidad Austral
Pilar, Argentina
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Clinic and Polyclinic for Neurology, University Hospital of Cologne
Köln, Germany
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Global Neurosciences Institute
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
University of Oulu
Oulu, Finland
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Neurochlore (France)
Marseille, France
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Lehigh University
Bethlehem, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
Neurological Institute Foundation Casimiro Mondino (IRCCS)
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
MediClin Klinik Reichshof
Eckenhagen, Germany
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology
University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cellular Neuropathology