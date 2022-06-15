Mission & scope

Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the relationships between developmental processes, mental health, and psychiatric illness in child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof David Cohen (Sorbonne Université, France), Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry welcomes research contributions in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry that bridge the gap between developmental science and psychiatry. The journal aims to publish significant clinical and epidemiological studies linking developmental science with psychiatry, paying particular attention to the first two decades of life, and selective consideration of studies involving young adulthood where aligned with a section’s remit and the journal’s scope. It also publishes basic science findings relevant to this theme and works from allied disciplines that may have clinical impact or relevance.

Subjects of interest include, but are not limited to:

autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders

child mental health and interventions

developmental psychopathology and mental health

interventions for adolescent mental health.

Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry particularly emphasizes the value of longitudinal studies for increasing understanding of the development of psychiatric disorders, especially studies incorporating conventional or high-throughput molecular genetics. As longitudinal studies increasingly include structural and functional brain imaging, these will enrich our understanding of brain development and the development of psychiatric disorders. The journal also values experimental studies from cognitive neurosciences or psychology that shed light on developmental processes relevant to our discipline. Finally, there is a continuous need for phenomenological studies, clinical descriptions of new syndromes and psychopathologies, and studies investigating how changes in environmental risk factors and society may influence the development or expression of psychopathology.

Besides research articles, Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has the ambition to stay close to practitioners. Therefore, we are pleased to accept updated reviews of clinical relevance and case reports/series meaningful for practice.

Articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: Good health and wellbeing, are particularly welcome.

Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is committed to advancing developments in its field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.