Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health
Institut National de Santé Publique du Québec
Québec , Canada
Associate Editor
Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona , Spain
Associate Editor
Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health
Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health