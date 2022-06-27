Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
The University of Auckland
Auckland , New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology
Department of Social and Community Health, School of Population Health, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland
Auckland , New Zealand
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology
College of Medicine, The Pennsylvania State University
Hershey , United States
Associate Editor
Interventions for Adolescent Mental Health
University of Glasgow
Glasgow , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology