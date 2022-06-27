sara calderoni
Stella Maris Foundation (IRCCS)
Calambrone, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Stella Maris Foundation (IRCCS)
Calambrone, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Siena University Hospital
Siena, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Child Neuropsychiatry Division, Department of Medical, Surgical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Sassari
Sassari, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Binaghi Hospital
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Eugenio Medea (IRCCS)
Bosisio Parini, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Leiden University
Leiden, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Be'er Sheva, Israel
Associate Editor
Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders