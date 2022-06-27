Scope

Child and adolescent development and mental health are broad and multidisciplinary areas of research and care. The Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health section in Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry focuses on normal and abnormal developmental processes, mental health and psychiatric disorders applying a life course and holistic approach. The section aims to publish significant clinical, epidemiological and social science studies linking developmental science with psychiatry, paying particular attention to the first two decades of life. It also publishes basic science findings relevant to this theme and works from allied disciplines (e.g., psychology, cognitive neuroscience, sociology, linguistics) that may have clinical impact or relevance. We strongly encourage developmental scientists and researchers from allied disciplines to bring their work to the attention of Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry – Developmental psychopathology and Mental Health.

We particularly emphasize the value of longitudinal studies, as well as mixed-methods designs and investigations combining fundamental, clinical and questionnaire-based data, with the aim of understanding the development of developmental and mental health difficulties. We also value experimental studies, as well as investigations based on quasi-experimental designs and policy evaluations. We are also interested in investigations of new therapeutic designs as well as real-life assessments, particularly those highlighting social inequalities and other issues related to accessibility.

We are pleased to accept original research studies as well as reviews of clinical relevance and case reports/series meaningful for practice.