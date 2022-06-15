Scope

The Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on normal and abnormal developmental processes, mental health, and psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents.

The section welcomes submissions in various domains of child and adolescent psychiatry, which connect developmental science with psychiatry, paying particular attention to the first two decades of life.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development of mental health disorders and their impact on children and adolescents, as well as potential interventions and treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science findings relevant to developmental psychopathology and mental health

experimental and quasi-experimental designs in mental health research

longitudinal studies and mixed-methods designs in developmental psychopathology

Furthermore, the section welcomes submissions on the investigations of new therapeutic designs and real-life assessments, particularly those highlighting accessibility and social inequalities in mental health care, as well as clinical, epidemiological, and social science studies related to child and adolescent mental health, and research from allied disciplines such as psychology, cognitive neuroscience, sociology, and linguistics (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities).

The section does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on developmental processes, psychopathology, or mental health. Research unrelated to these core themes, such as general psychology without a developmental or mental health context, or studies on physical health without a psychological component, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.