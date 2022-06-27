Scope

Mental health difficulties are the leading cause of disability in young people, with the onset of mental health disorders typically occurring before the age of 25. This impacts an incredibly important transition phase potentially interrupting their trajectory toward the most productive years of life. We also know that, even before COVID, the rates of mental health difficulties, and more generally distress for example, which manifested as increased rates of self-harm, were on the rise in young people.

The exposures that increase the risk for mental health disorders in young people are multiple and complex but we certainly recognise that socio-cultural, socio-political and socio-economic determinants are critical in a multilevel intervention approach to improve mental health for young people. Undoing the impacts of colonization should be a primary concern, and addressing the structural ways in which colonization continues to impact is key. Addressing poverty and its impacts, including homelessness, food insecurity and job market instability and un- and under-employment, which particularly impact young people, is crucial. Addressing discrimination and exclusion more broadly is important to ensure that young people grow up in communities where they can confidently develop a secure identity, feel they belong and have a role to play.

Supporting the family and whānau (extended family and supportive and connected others in the young person’s world) is critical to the well-being of young people. The above approaches ensure families have a firm footing on which to support their young person. It is important to develop interventions that ensure an excellent start to life (the first 100 days) and then that provide parents with the knowledge and tools they need to recognize when things are not going well, know how to have supportive conversations and get the support they need for their young person. Similarly supporting educational environments, where most young people are engaged for a very extended period of time, to be able to support the well-being of young people is essential. In this day and age, we need to also pay attention to the new and emerging context in which young people are engaged such as social media and the internet. No multilevel approach would be complete without attention to ensuring youth-focused and appropriate services and specific individual and group interventions for young people.

We are keen to publish research across this multilevel approach that focuses on interventions for youth mental health difficulties using robust methods, including high-quality evidence synthesis as well as primary research, has equity as a key consideration and prioritises lived experience and participatory approaches. Our focus is on research that has a pathway to impact via implementation into policy and practice and addresses inequitable outcomes in youth mental health.