Mission & scope

Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the latest research in coatings, dyes, pigments, and interface engineering.

Led by Field Chief Editor Robert Wood from the University of Southampton, Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering encourages research contributions in and across the various domains of coatings, dyes, and interface engineering, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

adsorption, functionalization, antifouling

coating structure and properties

coatings for high-temperature applications

coatings, dyes, and interfaces for biomedical applications

diffusion across interfaces

dynamic interfaces covering wear, corrosion, erosion

dyes, pigments, and their intermediates

energy research, photovoltaics, battery, and electrochemical surfaces

functional, smart, self-healing, and sensing coatings

fundamental and functional properties of surfaces and interfaces

high surface area systems: colloids, nanoparticles, large interfaces

hydrophobic and nature-inspired coatings

in-situ and non-destructive monitoring of interfaces

interfaces in composite materials

low friction and drag coatings

novel techniques for interface characterization

processes for coating deposition, modification, and characterization techniques

tailoring and modification of interfaces to improve properties

theoretical and computational modeling of surfaces and interfaces

thin and thick, composite, hard and soft coatings

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure and aims to contribute to this goal by facilitating research and development in coatings, dyes, and interface engineering, thus fostering technological progress and sustainable industrialization. The journal also supports and advances SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy, by facilitating research into low friction and low wear coatings, energy-efficient mechanical interface designs, and surfaces for smart photovoltaic, battery, and energy systems.

Research-based contributions that contribute to the scientific understanding of paint functionality and performance are also welcomed. However, manuscripts relating to paints and coatings for packaging are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering is dedicated to promoting advancements in the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, fostering future scientific breakthroughs.