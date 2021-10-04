Mission & scope

Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering is a high-visibility and high-quality international journal that publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across the breadth of research on coatings, dyes and pigments, and interface engineering. The open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating new scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers in academia, industry and to the public worldwide. It welcomes experimental work that articulates deposition-characterisation-properties-performance relationships as well as contributions from theorical and modelling research.

The journal provides a comprehensive offering of Specialty Sections, each of which has its own dedicated Editorial Board of leading experts in their respective fields. The journal particularly welcomes cutting edge original research and topical review articles related to these areas. Unique to Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering is an emphasis on research that aligns with global grand challenges such as net zero (batteries, renewal energy systems, low drag and low friction interfaces, sustainability of coatings, etc), biomedical/health technologies, space and security.

Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Thin and thick, composite, hard and soft coatings

• Coating structure and properties

• Processes for coating deposition, modification and characterization techniques

• Functional, smart, self-healing and sensing coatings

• Dyes, pigments and their intermediates

• Coatings for high temperature

• Adsorption, functionalization, antifouling

• Fundamental and functional properties of surfaces and interfaces

• Theoretical and computational modelling of surfaces and interfaces

• High surface area systems: colloids, nanoparticles, large interfaces

• Energy research, photovoltaics, battery and electrochemical surfaces

• Coatings, dyes and interfaces for biomedical applications

• Low friction and drag coatings

• Hydrophobic and nature inspired coatings

• Dynamic interfaces covering wear, corrosion, erosion

• In-situ and non-destructive monitoring of interfaces

• Tailoring and modification of interfaces to improve properties

• Diffusion across interfaces

• Novel techniques for interface characterisation

• Interfaces in composite materials

The journal does not publish papers on paints and coatings for packaging.