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University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Soft Coatings
Université de Lorraine
Nancy, France
Associate Editor
Soft Coatings
Faculty of Science, Tokyo University of Science
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Soft Coatings
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Soft Coatings