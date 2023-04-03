This journal will launch in 2023
Guidelines
Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Author guidelines
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Editor guidelines
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Peer review
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Publishing fees
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
EditorsSee all (134)
robert wood
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering
mark alan baker
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
jose l endrino
Loyola Andalusia University
Seville, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Hard Films and Coatings
k r justin thomas
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Dyes and Pigments