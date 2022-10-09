robert wood
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Coatings, Dyes and Interface Engineering
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Loyola Andalusia University
Seville, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Hard Films and Coatings
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Dyes and Pigments
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Soft Coatings
Université de Lorraine
Nancy, France
Associate Editor
Soft Coatings
Aksaray University
Aksaray, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Liaoning Academy of Materials
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Institute for Metals and Technology
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Robert Gordon University
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Hard Films and Coatings
University of Silesia in Katowice
Katowice, Poland
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Hellenic Air Force Academy
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Lithuania)
Vilnius, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments