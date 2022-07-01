Main content

Field chief editor george r mangun University of California, Davis Davis , United States Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Cognition

Mission & scope Frontiers in Cognition is a new journal in the Frontiers family, which aims to focus on cognition from theory to data, models to the mind, and behavior to brain function. The goal of the journal is to provide an outlet for empirical studies and theoretical work on major cognitive functions from a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary perspective. We launch with four broad specialty areas led by respected specialty chief editors: Perception, Attention, Cognition and Movement, and Learning and Cognitive Development. Additions to these specialty areas will follow as the journal develops. Scholars working in cognitive science, cognitive neuroscience, computational cognitive neuroscience and developmental cognitive neuroscience will find an outlet in the journal. Studies involving healthy and patients populations that focus on understanding the basic mechanisms of cognition are welcome. Research in animal models or computational models are welcome. This is an exciting time for understanding human cognition, its computational mechanisms and biological bases, and Frontiers in Cognition will help to represent the exciting work being on understanding the functional of the mind.

Facts Short name Front. Cogn.

Abbreviation fcogn

Electronic ISSN coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Frontiers in Cognition is composed of the following Specialty Sections: Attention

Cognition and Movement

Learning and Cognitive Development

Perception The specialty sections of Frontiers in Cognition welcome submission of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Cognition, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.