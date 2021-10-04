Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cognition is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on all research areas of cognition, from theory to data, models to the mind, and behavior to brain function.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof George R Mangun, (University of California, Davis, USA) the journal welcomes research contributions in the various domains of cognitive science, including cognitive neuroscience, computational cognitive neuroscience, and developmental cognitive neuroscience. The journal aims to bridge the gap between empirical studies and theoretical work on major cognitive functions from a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary perspective.

Topics covered in Frontiers in Cognition include, but are not limited to:

attention

cognition and movement

learning and cognitive development

memory

neural network cognition

perception

reason and decision-making.

The journal encourages studies involving healthy and patient populations that focus on understanding the basic mechanisms of cognition. Research in animal models or computational models is also welcome. Reports focused on disease mechanisms, clinical outcomes, or cases studies are not appropriate for the journal.

The journal particularly welcomes innovative submissions that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Cognition is committed to advancing developments in the field of cognition by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike. The journal aims to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future in understanding the functional aspects of the mind.