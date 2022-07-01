Main content

Specialty chief editor juan lupiáñez University of Granada Granada , Spain

Scope Considering attention a cognitive mechanism for selection (from early modulation of sensorial processes to late control of action), this section publishes empirical, theoretical, and methodological articles contributing, from a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary perspective, to the theoretical understanding of attention, its neurobiological bases and its application to different applied fields (education, neurodevelopment and aging, driving, ergonomics, clinical disorders, social and health problems, etc.) All theoretical and methodological approaches in the study of attention are welcome, with a clear theoretical motivation of a priori hypotheses (pre-registering is encouraged), and solid methodological designs and data analyses (a priori estimation of sample sizes, pre-registered plan of analyses, and the distinction between planned and exploratory analyses are encouraged in empirical studies). Researchers using a wide range of scientific methods, from psychophysics and behavioral paradigms in humans and animals, eye tracking, and other biomechanical measures or virtual reality, to single or multiple cell recording, neuropsychology, neuroimaging, brain stimulation, and modeling, are invited to publish their work in this section. The journal in general and this section in particular aim to provide a bias-free outlet for the publication of good quality articles from different world regions and multicultural backgrounds, avoiding as much as possible any bias. Thus, authors are encouraged to justify authorship and consider gender citation balance indices to equate the proportion of papers authored by female vs. male scientists and follow a diversity approach in citation practice.

Facts Short name Front. Cogn.

Abbreviation fcogn

Electronic ISSN coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

