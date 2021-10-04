Scope

The Attention section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary study of attention as a cognitive mechanism.

Led by Dr. Juan Lupiáñez from the University of Granada, the Attention section welcomes submissions in various domains of attention research, which contribute to the theoretical and empirical understanding of attention, its neurobiological bases, and its application to different fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

action control

aging and neurodevelopment

clinical disorders

driving and ergonomics

education

eye tracking and biomechanical measures

modeling and brain stimulation

neuroimaging and neuropsychology

psychophysics and behavioral paradigms

sensorial processes

social and health problems

virtual reality

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the theoretical and methodological approaches in the study of attention, with a focus on diverse research perspectives and solid methodological designs.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs): SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education.

The Attention section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on attention-related processes. Studies primarily centered on memory, perception, or emotion without a foundation in attention are excluded. Additionally, research that emphasizes clinical interventions or treatments without a strong theoretical or empirical foundation in attention is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of attention research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.