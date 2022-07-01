Main content

Specialty chief editor petra jansen University of Regensburg Regensburg , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Cognition and Movement

Scope The section studies the nature of the relation between cognition and movement and publishes experimental, methodological, theoretical, and applied science articles on this topic. Thereby it covers all aspects of cognition, from low-level sensory tasks to complex ones, like problem solving or creativity as well all aspects of movement from single motor tasks as finger tapping to complex movements, such as specific motion sequences. The paper published in this section will deepen theoretical knowledge of the relation between cognition and movement and might provide insights for suitable prevention and rehabilitation programs. The use of a wide range of scientific methods like brain imaging, electrophysiology, eye tracking, virtual reality, biomechanical measurements, neuropharmacology, and others, will deepen the research on the relation between cognition and movement. Animal studies as well as studies with human participants of all age groups are welcome. Interdisciplinary between psychology, sport and movement science, medicine, biology, informatics, and other domains is highly appreciated to further help understanding the interconnections. All published paper should make a strong contribution either to basic, clinical, or applied science. Empirical studies should demonstrate methodological and statistical rigor, which includes for example not only pre-registration, but a sufficient well-founded sample-size, the presentation of effect-sizes and sample variability and the use of sophisticated analysis methods.

Facts Short name Front. Cogn.

Abbreviation fcogn

Electronic ISSN coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

