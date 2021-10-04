Scope

The Cognition and Movement section is committed to publishing research that explores the relationship between cognitive processes and various forms of movement.

Under the guidance of Dr. Petra Jansen from the University of Regensburg, the Cognition and Movement section encourages submissions that delve into the numerous aspects of cognition and movement, aiming to enhance our understanding of their interplay and potential applications in prevention and rehabilitation programs.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

complex cognitive tasks, such as problem-solving and creativity

complex movements, including specific motion sequences

low-level sensory tasks

single motor tasks, like finger tapping

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the connection between cognition and movement, utilizing a wide range of scientific methods such as brain imaging, electrophysiology, eye tracking, virtual reality, biomechanical measurements, neuropharmacology, and more. The section welcomes interdisciplinary research involving psychology, sport and movement science, medicine, biology, informatics, and other related fields. Studies involving both animal and human participants of all age groups are encouraged.

Submissions that lack a clear focus on the link between cognitive processes related to movement, do not fall within the scope of the section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cognition and Movement to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.