Specialty chief editor takeo watanabe Brown University Providence , United States Specialty Chief Editor Learning and Cognitive Development

Scope The mission of this section is to publish important research results that would significantly contribute to the progress of learning and cognitive development research that covers all cognitive functions including perception, attention, decision-making, cognitive control, emotion and social functions from a variety of disciplines such as cognitive science, computational science, neuroscience and behavior science. Studies of learning and cognitive development are often published in a highly specialized journal only covering a certain cognitive function and using a specific method. However, a fundamental and common mission of learning and cognitive development research is to understand how cognitive and neural functions and mechanisms change for being adapted to a given environment. With this mission and from even broader perspectives, the current section aims at providing a common platform that covers and/or integrates studies from a wide variety of disciplines and interests. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Basic learning mechanisms • Learning and cognitive development of any function • Developmental studies of infants, children, aging and lifespan perspectives • Animal models of learning and cognitive development • Human brain imaging studies • Neurofeedback learning • Neural network models • Behavioral measurements and observation studies of learning and development

Submission Learning and Cognitive Development welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Learning and Cognitive Development, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

