Scope

The Learning and Cognitive Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in learning processes and cognitive development across various cognitive functions.

Led by Dr. Zhong-Lin Lu from New York University, the Learning and Cognitive Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cognitive science, computational science, neuroscience, and behavior science, which aim to enhance understanding of cognitive and neural functions and mechanisms adapting to different environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models of learning and cognitive development

basic learning mechanisms

behavioral measurements and observation studies of learning and development

developmental studies of infants, children, aging, and lifespan perspectives

human brain imaging studies

learning and cognitive development of any function

neural network models

neurofeedback learning

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between learning processes, cognitive development, and their underlying neural mechanisms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the learning and cognitive development, neuroscience, and behavior science, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Learning and Cognitive Development section does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on cognitive processes, developmental milestones, or learning mechanisms. Research that primarily addresses unrelated disciplines, such as clinical treatments or engineering, without a strong connection to cognitive development, is outside the scope of this section. However, studies with a focus on social sciences may be considered if they contribute to the understanding of learning and cognitive development, neuroscience, and behavior science, in line with the section's mission to support and advance quality education and good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.