Scope

The Neural Networks and Cognition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of cognition through neural systems' coordinated activity in human and non-human models.

Led by Dr. Eric Schumacher from Georgia Institute of Technology, the Neural Networks and Cognition section welcomes submissions in various domains of neural networks and cognition, which connect interdisciplinary fields to enhance the comprehension of cognitive processes.

The section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including gender citation balance indices and a diversity approach in citation practice.

Topics to considered in the scope of this section, that involve brain and behavior for which network neuroscience advances the understanding of cognition, include:

biology

computer science

engineering

neuroscience

psychology

other disciplines related to brain and behavior

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of neural networks and cognition, encompassing various methods, populations, and techniques.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable global development. The agenda is a thorough action plan designed to eradicate poverty, protect the environment, and ensure peace and prosperity for all by 2030. Submissions related to Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), and Gender Equality (SDG 5) are particularly relevant to the section.

Submissions that lack a clear focus on the interconnection of neural network and cognition, do not fall within the scope of the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neural networks and cognition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.