Scope This section publishes empirical, theoretical and methodological articles on the neurobiological bases of sensory, perceptual and recognition processes. Research to be covered is not limited to humans, and methods can include any of the following: psychophysics, behavioral paradigms, single or multiple cell recording, neuropsychology, MEG, fMRI, PET, EEG, ERPs, evoked potentials, motor potentials, TMS, tDCS, optical neuroimaging, DTI, eye tracker, motion capture, modeling, neuropharmacology, behavioral genetics, computational neuroscience and machine learning. Studies can cover normal functions in healthy controls or in clinical populations, in development and aging. All submissions should make a strong contribution to the advancement of knowledge in their fields. Empirical studies should clearly demonstrate their methodological rigor, with explicit motivation for the choice of statistical methods and sample size. The authors are encouraged to estimate the gender citation balance indices of their Reference section (i.e. the proportion of papers authored by female vs. male scientists), and follow a diversity in citation practice.

Submission Perception welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Perception, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

