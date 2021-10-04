Scope

The Perception section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the neurobiological foundations of sensory, perceptual, and recognition processes in humans and non-human models.

Led by Dr. Prof. Alice Proverbio from the University of Milano-Bicocca, the Perception section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which contribute to the understanding of underlying mechanisms and functions of perception in both healthy and clinical population.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral genetics

behavioral methods

computational neuroscience

DTI

EEG

ERPs

evoked potentials

eye tracker

fMRI

machine learning

MEG

motion capture

motor potentials

neuropsychology

neuropharmacology

optical neuroimaging

PET

psychophysics

single or multiple cell recording

TMS

tDCS

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neurobiological aspects of sensory, perceptual, and recognition processes, covering a wide range of methods and techniques. The research to be covered is not limited to the human model.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.