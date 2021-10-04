Scope

The Reason and Decision-Making section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the behavioral and neurobiological aspects of decision-making processes in both human and non-human models.

Led by Dr. René Marois from Vanderbilt University, the Reason and Decision-Making section welcomes submissions in the various domains of decision-making, which connect diverse fields and address fundamental questions in the area.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

decision biases

decision heuristics and probability

dynamic decision making

emotion and motivation

game theory

individual and group decision making

judgement

moral and legal decision-making

neuroeconomics

preference and choice

reasoning and rationality

risk and uncertainty

reward and punishment

social decision-making and decision modeling

utility theory

valuation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of decision-making, encompassing a wide range of approaches and methodologies (e.g. psychophysical, behavioral, computational and neurobiological). Empirical studies should clearly demonstrate their methodological rigor, with explicit motivation for the choice of statistical methods and sample size, including effect sizes and sample variability.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Submissions that lack a clear focus on behavioral, computational and/or neurobiological aspects linked to reason and decision-making processes do not fall within the scope of the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of decision-making to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.