Main content

Specialty chief editor ronald r. swaisgood San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance San Diego , United States Specialty Chief Editor Animal Conservation

Scope Conservation in the Anthropocene is inherently broad-scaled and multi-disciplinary, yet because we must first “conserve all the parts” (in the words of Aldo Leopold) to conserve the whole, we need a scientific discipline focused on individual organisms, populations, and species, as well as their interactions as part of an ecological community. The Animal Conservation section welcomes submissions pertaining to the conservation of any animal species from the perspective of a variety of disciplines and approaches. Priority will be given to those scientifically rigorous studies/reviews that address at-risk species, showcases what works and what does not in animal conservation, and/or is focused on solving conservation problems. The Animal Conservation section covers the following topics: · Behavior · Physiology · Conservation breeding · Translocation biology · Applied disease ecology · Animal distribution and abundance · Biological invasions/subsidized predators · Habitat selection and suitability · Movement ecology · Wildlife monitoring and adaptive management · Population biology/ viability Studies of pure ecology, evolution, or ecophysiology, should be directed to our sister journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. Frontiers in Conservation Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Conserv. Sci.

Abbreviation fcosc

Electronic ISSN 2673-611X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE)

Submission Animal Conservation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Animal Conservation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.