Scope

The Animal Conservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the preservation and protection of various animal species and their habitats.

Led by Dr. Ronald Swaisgood from San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the Animal Conservation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of animal conservation, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address the challenges faced by at-risk species and their ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal distribution and abundance

applied disease ecology

behavior

biological invasions/subsidized predators

climate change impacts

conservation breeding

habitat selection and suitability

movement ecology

population biology/ viability

physiology

threat assessment

translocation biology

wildlife monitoring and adaptive management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the conservation efforts and strategies implemented to protect and preserve animal species and their habitats.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance animal conservation, preservation of habitats, and interdisciplinary approaches in addressing challenges faced by at-risk species and their ecosystems (SDGs 14: Life Below Water, 15: Life on Land).

Studies of pure ecology, evolution, or ecophysiology with no immediate application to conservation should be directed to our sister journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. Studies focused on biodiversity, genetics, and human dimensions of conservation should be directed to other sections.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal conservation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.