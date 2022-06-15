Scope

The Conservation Genetics and Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on applying genetic and genomic approaches to conservation questions.

Led by Dr. Arne Ludwig from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research and Prof. Bridgett vonHoldt from Princeton University, the Conservation Genetics and Genomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of conservation science, which connect theory and practice in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

apply genomics to legal conservation contexts like forensics

assess population structure and phylogeography of threatened species

assess the potential for demographic, genetic, or evolutionary rescue

assess ways to better integrate genomic datasets in conservation practice

develop genetic strategies for translocations, reintroductions, and rewilding

determine taxonomic units for conservation

evaluate emerging technologies and analytical approaches

explore ethical questions about applying genetic and genomic techniques to conservation

explore the use of genetics and genomics in citizen science and biodiversity education

identify adaptive genetic variation in captive or wild populations of conservation concern

identify impacts of global change on genetic variation of populations, species, communities

inform alternative management strategies and support adaptive management approaches

integrate data across spatial, temporal, and biological scales

integrate genomic data with other organismal, ecological, or landscape level datasets

investigate connectivity across landscapes

investigate inbreeding and inbreeding depression in wild populations

monitor genetic variation using environmental samples (eDNA)

All papers should ask and answer pressing questions in conservation and have relevance to the science, practice and/or policy of conservation genomics.

We welcome empirical, applied, and methodological contributions. Authors must highlight the conservation and management relevance of their studies in their submissions. More fundamental studies of ecology or evolution should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of conservation science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.