Scope

The Conservation Social Sciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the human dimensions of conservation, management, and policy.

Led by Drs. Shankar Aswani from Solomon Islands National University and Jamie K. Reaser from Rain Crow Consulting, the Conservation Social Sciences section welcomes submissions that center the social sciences, Indigenous knowledge, and/or humanities to achieve biodiversity conservation. Transdisciplinary manuscripts are strongly encouraged.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

behavior change for conservation

biocultural and reciprocal restoration

biodiversity conservation communication strategies

biodiversity value and policy

common property/pool resource management

community-based and cooperative conservation

conservation decision making, planning, and analysis

decolonizing conservation

ecopsychology

education for conservation

environmental and ecological anthropology

environmental economics and society

environmental ethics and society

environmental justice

environmental law and ecocide

environmental policy and negotiations

environmental, climate, and conservation psychology

governance and policy-instruments

historical ecology and conservation

human geography and the environment

human-nature connection

human-wildlife bond

indigenous knowledge and biocultural diversity

indigenous perspectives on conservation and management

integration of conservation in society

One Health and Planetary Health (emphasizing human dimensions)

philosophy and ethics of conservation

public attitudes towards biodiversity

resilience and conservation

rights of nature

science-policy communication

social justice in conservation

social risks of ecological change

social marketing for conservation

storytelling for conservation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of the human dimensions of conservation, management, and/or policy, emphasizing how biodiversity conservation impact has been achieved or is proposed.

The Conservation Social Sciences section does not consider submissions that lack a foundation in conservation issues or do not address the human dimensions of conservation. Studies focused solely on general social science theories or economic analyses not related to conservation should be directed to other Frontiers journals. In their methods or acknowledgements, authors should document any research approvals received for human subjects research. Likewise, authors should mention any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes other places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums).

Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This transdisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of conservation science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Submissions should be written in a manner that makes the content accessible and relatable to a broad audience of scholars and practitioners.