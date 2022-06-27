Main content

Specialty chief editor shankar aswani Rhodes University Makhanda , South Africa Specialty Chief Editor Conservation Social Sciences

Scope The Conservation Social Sciences section of Frontiers in Conservation Science publishes high-quality, multi-disciplinary applied and theoretical research from a family of topics that focus on the human dimensions of conservation and management. All papers must highlight their relevance to policy, applied conservation, or management. We especially welcome papers that are a mixture of different theoretical and thematic approaches bridging the social sciences and humanities with conservation natural science. Collectively, this section will publish the scholarship that enables more effective biodiversity conservation, particularly at a time in which such intellectual and practical contributions are so necessary. We welcome papers that describe and/or analyze empirical studies and research topics that provide different perspectives on a variety of topics. Disciplines and subject areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Biodiversity value and policy · Common property/pool resource management · Community-based and cooperative conservation · Conservation decision making, planning and analysis · Environmental and ecological anthropology · Environmental economics and society · Environmental law and ecocide · Environmental and conservation psychology · Environmental ethics and society · Governance and policy-instruments · Human geography and the environment · Historical ecology and conservation · Indigenous knowledge and biocultural diversity · Indigenous perspectives on conservation and management · Integration of conservation in society · Philosophy and ethics of conservation · Public attitudes towards biodiversity · Resilience and conservation · Science-policy communication · Social risks of ecological change Frontiers in Conservation Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

