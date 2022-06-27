yousif abdalla abakar
University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus
Semenyih, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus
Semenyih, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
Nsukka, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Research Centre for Ecological Change, University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Robert Gordon University
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Illinois State University
Normal, United States
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Centre de Biologie pour la Gestion des Populations (CBGP)
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Forest Research Centre, Higher Institute of Agronomy, University of Lisbon
Lisboa, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Key Laboratory of Wetland Ecology and Environment, Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Changchun, China
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR)
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Centro de Investigacao em Biodiversidade e Recursos Geneticos (CIBIO-InBIO)
Vairão, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Global Biodiversity Threats