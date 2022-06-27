Main content

Specialty chief editor alexandra zimmermann University of Oxford Oxford , United Kingdom

Scope The Human-Wildlife Interactions section of Frontiers in Conservation Science publishes high-quality, multi-disciplinary applied research from the family of topics around human-wildlife interactions. This growing global field of conservation science includes key topics such as human-wildlife conflict and coexistence, protected area and other conservation conflicts, wildlife management, sustainable use, illegal wildlife trade, and community-based conservation. Important questions this section aims to answer include: how can we better understand conflicts and interactions among the people, landscapes, and species involved in biodiversity conservation, what theoretical and applied frameworks can serve as tools for policy and practice, how can we better bridge science with policy in these fields, and how can we integrate and synthesise insights from different disciplines towards a common goal of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. Areas covered Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Human-wildlife conflict/coexistence · Conservation conflicts · Wildlife management · Urban/sub-urban interactions · Illegal wildlife trade · Sustainable use of wildlife · Wildlife tourism, ecotourism · Community-based wildlife conservation · Wildlife, poverty and livelihoods · Protected areas, wildlife and people All papers should ask and answer pressing questions in conservation and have relevance to the science, practice and/or policy related to human-wildlife dynamics. We welcome empirical, applied, and methodological contributions. Authors must highlight the conservation and management relevance of their studies in their submissions. More fundamental studies of ecology or evolution should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. Frontiers in Conservation Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Conserv. Sci.

Abbreviation fcosc

Electronic ISSN 2673-611X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE)

Submission Human-Wildlife Interactions welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Human-Wildlife Interactions, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.