Scope

The Human-Wildlife Interactions section publishes high-quality research that advances understanding of the diverse, complex, and often contested relationships between humans and wildlife.

Led by Dr. Christian Kiffner (Leibniz Center for Agricultural Landscape Research & Humboldt-University Berlin), the section welcomes submissions from across the conservation and sustainability sciences that address critical questions and provide insights for policy and practice in the field.

We particularly value contributions that adopt interdisciplinary, systems-thinking perspectives and integrate social and ecological dimensions of human-wildlife interactions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

community-based wildlife conservation

conservation conflicts

governance, equity and justice dimensions of human-wildlife interactions

human-wildlife conflict/coexistence across rural, urban, and peri-urban landscapes

illegal wildlife trade

protected areas, wildlife and people

sustainable use of wildlife

wildlife management

wildlife, poverty and livelihoods

wildlife tourism, ecotourism

We encourage submissions that provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between humans and wildlife, and their implications for conservation, human livelihoods, and sustainable development.

Manuscripts should ask and answer pressing questions in conservation and have relevance to the science, practice or policy related to human-wildlife dynamics. We welcome empirical, applied, and methodological contributions. Authors must highlight the conservation and management relevance of their studies in their submissions. More fundamental studies of ecology or evolution should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of conservation science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.