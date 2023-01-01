Mission & scope

Frontiers in Developmental Psychology is poised to become a leading forum for current and cutting-edge research and theory concerning human development from the prenatal period through old age.

Field Chief Editor Angeline S Lillard, at the University of Virginia, is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers.

Topics address all levels of analysis from genes to society. Studies of development in other species are appropriate when there are strong implications for human development and adaptation. In addition to rigorous laboratory-based research, the journal will consider field research and secondary analyses of large data sets. The journal includes a section devoted to the special methodological and statistical techniques pertinent to the study of developmental change.