Mission & scope

Frontiers in Developmental Psychology is a multidisciplinary journal that specializes in human development from the prenatal period through old age.

Led by Field Chief Editor Angeline S. Lillard from the University of Virginia, Frontiers in Developmental Psychology welcomes research contributions in various domains of developmental psychology, aiming to bridge the gap between understanding human development and its implications for society. Topics include, but are not limited to:

adaptation and resilience in development

development in other species with implications for human development

field research and secondary analyses of large data sets

genetic influences on development

methodological and statistical techniques for studying developmental change

social, cognitive, and environmental factors in development

In addition, the journal always welcomes submissions that support and advance the Frontiers’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, promoting healthy lives and well-being for individuals from a developmental perspective across all stages of life. By publishing research on various aspects of human development, the journal contributes to a better understanding of factors that influence health and well-being, ultimately supporting the achievement of SDG 3.

Manuscripts relating to topics that do not align with the focus of Frontiers in Developmental Psychology, such as those without clear implications for human development or adaptation, are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Developmental Psychology is committed to advancing developments in the field of developmental psychology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

FAQ: How is Frontiers in Developmental Psychology distinct from the Human Developmental Psychology section of Frontiers in Psychology? This journal has a specialized team of editors focused on Developmental Psychology and is meant to be a niche home specifically for research on psychological development across the lifespan. The Human Developmental Psychology section may be more suitable for articles of broader scope, or when a more broadly focused editorial team is preferred.