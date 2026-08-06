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Charlottesville, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Developmental Psychology
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St. Paul, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cognitive Development
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Adolescent Psychological Development
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Social and Emotional Development