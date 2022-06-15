Mission & scope

Frontiers in Digital Health, led by Field Chief Editor Prof Björn Wolfgang Schuller (Imperial College London, UK), explores the ways in which innovative digital tools and technologies can transform modern healthcare.

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI), and the DOAJ, among others, Frontiers in Digital Health publishes research across the spectrum of digital health, from AI to big data and ethics to personalization, to provide better prevention, diagnostics and treatment. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

connected health

digital health communication

digital mental health

ethical digital health

health communication and behavior change

health informatics

health technology implementation

human factors and digital health

personalized medicine.

Health technology continues to re-innovate itself, benefiting from the rise of Digital Health. All these promising changes and innovations, however, lead to ethical questions that require rapid and rigorous responses. Putting all pieces together, there is the promise of an era of health service for all – hopefully marked by increasing prediction and prevention, rather than just diagnosis and treatment –, anywhere, anytime, efficient, explainable, ethical, reliable, robust, in real-time, and in a trustworthy manner.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts covering health topics without any reference to digital aspects are not suitable for publication in this journal. Manuscripts covering digital tools without any application to health are also not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Digital Health is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers in Digital Health is the official journal of the Bridge2AI-Voice consortium.