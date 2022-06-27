Scope

Health Informatics is the practice of acquiring, studying and managing health data and applying medical concepts in conjunction with information technology systems to help clinicians provide better healthcare.





Modern computer technology combined with data has arguably the greatest potential to improve public health and individual patient outcomes. In particular, decision support and data analytics based on artificial Intelligence algorithms are transforming the way we predict, prevent, detect and manage diseases. A key underpinning of this movement is illustrated by the increasing number of worldwide healthcare systems adopting digital health records.





This section is looking for inter-disciplinary high-quality submissions that integrate information technology with health science, including but not limited to:





Data-driven approaches, such as software and hardware to capture, store, model, analyse, mine, optimise, report, activate, engage and visualise health and medical data including electronic health care records and related medical information systems.

Discovery-driven approaches, such as decision support and knowledge management tools that improve policies and procedures related to the security, privacy, ethics, standards, confidentiality, evaluation and management of health data systems and records.

Case studies of real-world applications of electronic patient record and related information systems that illuminate the barriers and catalysts to successful adoption, innovation, development, implementation and evaluation in such healthcare technologies and applications.

Please note that manuscripts examining biological data are better suited to Frontiers in Bioinformatics.