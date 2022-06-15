Scope

The Health Informatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of information technology with health science to improve healthcare outcomes.

Led by Dr. Uwe Aickelin from The University of Melbourne, the Health Informatics section welcomes submissions in various domains of health informatics, focused on acquiring, studying, and managing health data to support prediction, prevention, and treatment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data-driven approaches for capturing, storing, modeling, analyzing, mining, optimizing, reporting, activating, engaging, and visualizing health and medical data, including electronic healthcare records and related medical information systems

discovery-driven approaches, such as decision support and knowledge management tools that improve policies and procedures related to the security, privacy, ethics, standards, confidentiality, evaluation, and management of health data systems and records

case studies of real-world applications of electronic patient records and related information systems that highlight the barriers and catalysts to successful adoption, innovation, development, implementation, and evaluation in healthcare technologies and applications

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Health Informatics section does not consider manuscripts focusing solely on biological data or blood analysis, as these topics fall outside the scope of informatics-driven research. However, we do welcome submissions that integrate these topics with information technology and data analytics to improve healthcare systems, processes, and outcomes. Additionally, while healthcare professional training, social care, and personal tracking devices may not be the primary focus of this section, we encourage submissions that explore the role of informatics and technology in these areas, as they contribute to the overall goal of improving healthcare outcomes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health informatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.