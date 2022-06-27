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University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Health Technology Implementation
Pharmalytics Group Inc.
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
Pharmalytics Group
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
School of Health Policy & Management, Erasmus University Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
Manipal Institute of Technology Bengaluru, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, India
Bengaluru, India
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
University of Malta
Msida, Malta
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation
James Madison University
Virginia, United States
Associate Editor
Health Technology Implementation