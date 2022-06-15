Scope

The Human Factors and Digital Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of health technologies and their interaction with users.

Led by Dr. Linda Peute from the Amsterdam University Medical Centre, University of Amsterdam, the Human Factors and Digital Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of digital health, which connect technology and health-related fields to optimize user experience and outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

considerations of negative or unintended consequences of digital health interventions addressing human factor concerns

evaluations of digital health technology interventions conducted in real-world settings and with various stakeholders

participatory approaches to design and research and user-centered design

deployment of eHealth, mHealth, pHealth, and uHealth solutions, as well as preventive sensory technologies

usability studies of digital health interventions

user perspectives (patients, providers, payers) on human factor elements of digital health interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, evidence-based insights about the development, deployment, evaluation and adaptation of health technologies, with a focus on human emotions, behaviors and cognitions. Submissions exploring the user experience of patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders are all welcome.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Human Factors and Digital Health section does not consider submissions focusing solely on clinical procedures, disease management, or patient monitoring without a strong emphasis on human factors or digital health technologies. Studies that do not address the interaction between humans and digital health systems are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.