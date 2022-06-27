Scope

The medical field has made substantial advances over the past decades in areas ranging from oncology to infectious diseases and beyond, the development of novel therapies has continued to result in sub-optimal patient response rates and substantial development costs. At the same time, there is a continued need for accurate and sustained diagnostics and treatment monitoring solutions that can accurately capture patient-specific responses. To address these needs in medicine, the field of digital health as emerged, making the practice of personalized medicine a reality. For example, artificial intelligence has mediated the dynamic modulation of combination therapy drug selection and dosing, resulting in treatment outcomes that far surpass those realized through traditional approaches. Novel wearable technologies are providing valuable patient information that can subsequently be used to sustain the delivery of individualized therapy. With regards to the integration of digital platforms with other emerging areas of research, the design of next-generation biomaterials and nanomedicine agents is expected to reach new heights. To feature the advances in digital health that are driving the next generation of medical innovation and accelerating the delivery of practice-changing medicine, the Frontiers in Digital Health, Personalized Medicine section will cover the following topics and beyond:

● Interventional Personalized Medicine

● Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning in Personalized Medicine

● Diagnostic Personalized Medicine

● Digital Therapeutics

● IoT/Wearable Technologies for Personalized Medicine

● The Application of Digital Technologies Towards Biomaterial and Nanomedicine Design

● Healthcare Economics and Behavioural Sciences in Personalized Medicine