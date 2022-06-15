Scope

The Personalized Medicine section is dedicated to addressing the shortcomings of clinical outcome prediction at the classical population average scale, by using novel digital measurement and analytical techniques which take into account the deviation of any one particular patient from the population average, and what this discrepancy means for their specific outcomes.

Led by Professor Max Little from the University of Birmingham, UK, the personalized medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of digital health which explicitly consider individual patient differences.

Medical science has made substantial advances in treatments and therapies over the past decades in areas ranging from oncology, neurology, vaccines to infectious disease control. Novel technologies, such as genetic sequencing, engineered biomaterials, immunotherapies, wearable devices and machine learning, are beginning to play a substantial role at the frontier of these advances. Most of these advances have been carried out in the traditional one-size-fits-all statistical paradigm i.e. where every patient is assumed to be an identical statistical unit. Thus, treatments and therapies are optimized for the 'average' or 'typical' patient. This works to an extent, but the assumption that patients are a statistically homogeneous group and can therefore be considered as identically distributed, is largely a convenient mathematical fiction, and for the individual, what these averages mean for them in particular is hard to discern.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical techniques, including machine learning and deep learning, for treatment outcome predictions at the individual level

design and implementation of digitally-enabled, personalized treatment methods

digital devices and technologies for personalized symptom and outcome measurement

digital technologies for personalized biomaterial and nanomedicine design

digitally-enabled healthcare economics and behavioral sciences at the personal level

digitally-enabled innovative personalized trials (e.g. N-of-1 trials using wearable devices)

novel computational methods for digital personalized treatments (e.g. machine learning algorithms which issue probability predictions and their performance in terms of calibration and sharpness)

This section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This section does not consider non-rigorous studies, qualitative studies, feasibility or acceptability studies, case reports or case series, 'wellness' studies, or small observational 'pilot' studies. This section is not appropriate for studies which apply to multiple subjects, such as traditional cohort studies or population studies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.