Scope

The Piezoelectric Materials section of Frontiers in Electronic Materials publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of piezoelectrics that advance research on the theoretical, experimental, characterisation and application on piezoelectrics, pyroelectrics, and ferroelectrics. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Fundamentals of piezoelectrics, such as theory, modelling, and experiments.

· Processing of piezoelectric crystals, ceramics, polymers, films, and composites, etc.

· Characterisation of piezoelectrics, such as switching spectroscopy (SS-PFM), contact Kelvin Probe Microscopy (cKPFM), Piezoelectric force microscopy (PFM), and electrochemical strain microscopy (ESM), etc.

· Applications of piezoelectrics, such as sensing, actuation, transducing, memory, biosensing, ferro-electrical reactions, ferroelectric photovoltaic, ferroelectric lithium-based battery, energy conversion, harvesting, and storage, etc.

· Novel science concerning the relationships between processing, microstructures, and properties.

All studies must contribute insights into piezoelectric materials and applications. Reports mainly dealing with piezoelectric-based devices do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to analytical and applied chemistry of piezoelectrics are not restricted to fundamental work, therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journals, Frontiers in Physics, Frontiers in Chemical Engineering or Frontiers in Chemistry.