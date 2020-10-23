Scope

Thermoelectric Materials publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of organic, inorganic and hybrid thermoelectric materials and their application in thermoelectric devices, a topical part of materials chemistry and electronic materials research that holds the key to efficient waste heat harvesting as well as smart self-powered electronic devices.



This highly interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances, both theoretically and experimentally driven, in areas including, but not limited to:

• Synthesis and characterisation of organic, inorganic and hybrid thermoelectric materials

• Novel dopants, doping methods and processes

• Insights into the mechanisms of bulk and interfacial doping

• Understanding and control of microstructure in doped systems

• Charge transport in pristine and doped systems

• Spectroscopic studies of thermoelectric materials

• Stability of thermoelectric materials and devices

• New applications of thermoelectric materials in heat harvesting, healthcare monitoring and other smart electronic devices.

All studies must contribute insights into materials properties of the investigated thermoelectric systems. Reports dealing with technical and industrial aspects of thermoelectric generators and their fabrication do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Since new applications of thermoelectric materials are likely to also fall within the scope of Flexible Electronics and Wearable Electronics, this section operates in close collaboration with those related research topics within Frontiers in Electronics.