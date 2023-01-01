Mission & scope

The consumption of energy permeates our entire society. The environmental impacts of energy consumption are well recognized by researchers, policymakers, and consumers around the world. Efforts to reduce these impacts often revolve around energy supply—on how to generate/convert energy more sustainably through solar, wind, hydroelectric, or other technologies. Yet, how energy is consumed also deserves attention, and in fact is often the more economic alternative to converting fossil-fuel-based electric power generation or transportation fuels to renewable resources. The ability to limit, or shift, energy consumption as desired in fact enables renewable (but intermittent) energy resources to be economically utilized. The challenge for more efficient energy use is to provide not only cost-effective technologies acceptable to the market, whether residential, commercial, industrial, or transportation, but also to understand how and why people accept and use such technologies, and the government policies and institutions necessary to encourage their adoption.

The Frontiers in Energy Efficiency journal, sponsored by Frontiers, the leading Open Access and Open Science Platform, addresses these challenges through the dissemination of rigorous, peer-reviewed research covering all aspects of energy efficiency: technological, social, economic, educational, and political. We seek innovative approaches, whether based on laboratory or field studies, theoretical or computational analyses, that can potentially change our current energy system to a more sustainable and equitable one accessible to all.

The areas covered by Frontiers in Energy Efficiency include, but are not limited to:

• Energy-efficient consumer technologies, e.g. appliances, lights, HVAC

• Energy-efficient industrial processes

• Energy-efficient transportation

• Energy-efficient buildings

• Deployment of energy-efficient technologies and practices

• Demand management

• Behavioral aspects of energy use

• Policies promoting energy efficiency

• Minimum energy efficiency standards

• Educational approaches for energy efficiency

• Energy efficiency in developing and developed nations

• Equity and energy efficiency

All articles must contribute new material that adds to the growing body of knowledge on energy efficiency. Reports must include a description of their impact on energy consumption. Those that do not, such as fundamental research on heat transfer mechanisms, should be directed to more specialized journals. Given the potential overlap on energy technologies, this journal operates in close collaboration with Frontiers in Energy Research.