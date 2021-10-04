Mission & scope

Frontiers in Energy Efficiency is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on addressing the challenges related to energy efficiency in various sectors of society.

Led by Field Chief Editor Patrick Phelan from Arizona State University, Frontiers in Energy Efficiency welcomes research contributions in the diverse domains of energy efficiency, aiming to bridge the gap between technological advancements and their practical implementation. Topics include, but are not limited to:

behavioral aspects of energy use

deployment of energy-efficient technologies and practices

demand management

educational approaches for energy efficiency

energy efficiency in developing and developed nations

energy-efficient buildings

energy-efficient consumer technologies, e.g. appliances, lights, hvac

energy-efficient industrial processes

energy-efficient transportation

equity and energy efficiency

minimum energy efficiency standards

policies promoting energy efficiency

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. Frontiers in Energy Efficiency contributes to the global effort to reduce the environmental impacts of energy consumption and transition towards a more sustainable and equitable energy system by promoting research and innovation in energy-efficient technologies, practices, and policies.

Manuscripts relating to topics that do not contribute new material to the growing body of knowledge on energy efficiency or do not include a description of their impact on energy consumption are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Energy Efficiency is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of energy efficiency by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, fostering the scientific breakthroughs of the future.