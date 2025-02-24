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Tallinn University of Technology
Tallinn, Estonia
Specialty Chief Editor
Energy Efficiency in Buildings and Urban Environments
Aston University
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Energy Efficiency in Buildings and Urban Environments
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Energy Efficiency in Buildings and Urban Environments
Belfast School of Architecture and the Built Environment, Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment, Ulster University
Coleraine, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Energy Efficiency in Buildings and Urban Environments