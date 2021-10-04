Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Engineering is an open-access journal that aims to provide a timely platform to communicate the latest and most influential advancements related to environmental engineering. Field Chief Editor Professor Bing-Jie Ni, from the University of Technology Sydney, leads an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal is at the forefront of disseminating scientific knowledge and globally impactful techniques to academics, industries, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Environmental Engineering aims to improve and maintain natural ecosystems with scientific principles and engineering tools. Specifically, environmental scientists and engineers adopt a wide range of knowledge of chemistry, physics, geology, economics, engineering (especially computers, materials, and civil engineering), mathematics, (micro)biology, and ecology to innovate new techniques for treating and controlling natural and anthropogenic pollutants across all environmental matrices (i.e., water, air, soil, and sediment). As such, the development of new theories and techniques for environmental remediation is of vital importance for improving the quality of the environment.

Moreover, the in-depth understanding of environmental techniques can provide theoretical backgrounds for addressing major/emerging environmental challenges, such as:

• wastewater treatment

• micro(nano)plastics pollution

• climate changes

• hazardous solid wastes

• heavy metal pollution

• soil degradation

• air pollution

In broad terms, advances in environmental engineering would efficiently protect natural ecosystems and boost environmental-related improvements in the quality of human life.