Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the latest advancements in environmental engineering.

Led by Field Chief Editor Bing-Jie Ni from the University of New South Wales, Frontiers in Environmental Engineering welcomes research contributions in various domains of environmental engineering, which bridge the gap between scientific principles and engineering tools for maintaining and improving natural ecosystems. Topics include, but are not limited to:

air pollution

climate changes

environmental catalysis

environmental management

hazardous solid wastes

heavy metal pollution

micro(nano)plastics pollution

soil degradation

water and wastewater treatment

The journal's emphasis on developing new techniques for treating and controlling pollutants across various environmental matrices, including water, aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. Additionally, the journal's focus on addressing major environmental challenges contributes to several other SDGs, such as:

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 13: Climate Action

SDG 14: Life Below Water

SDG 15: Life on Land

Manuscripts that do not significantly contribute to the advancement of environmental engineering or the mitigation of environmental challenges are considered out of scope for this journal.

Frontiers in Environmental Engineering is committed to advancing developments in the field of environmental engineering by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.