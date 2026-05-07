Review
Published on 07 May 2026
Mobile small RNAs as mediators of stress-induced epigenomic remodeling and systemic stress adaptation
in Plant Epigenetics
Frontiers in Epigenetics and Epigenomics
doi 10.3389/freae.2026.1827933
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Review
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