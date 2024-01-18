Scope

The Adaptation and Evolution section is dedicated to the publication of research focused on the study of the function (adaptive significance or survival value) and evolution of behavior, as well as the integration of ultimate and proximate causes of behavior.

Led by Prof. Enrique Font from the University of Valencia (Spain), the Adaptation and Evolution section welcomes empirical and theoretical submissions in the various domains of behavioral adaptation and evolution, across all levels of biological organization, taxa, and methodologies.

Topical areas considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

behavioral ecology and function of behavior in natural and semi-natural settings

genetic, learned, social, and cultural bases underlying behavioral adaptations

novel descriptions of behavior that raise intriguing questions about adaptation and evolution

phylogenetic nodes marking evolutionary transitions in clades at levels from class and family down to geographic populations

studies exploring the factors underlying patterns and processes of behavioral evolution

theoretical, conceptual, and modeling studies of behavioral adaptation and evolution

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of behavioral adaptation and evolution, encompassing the listed topics and contributing to the understanding of this complex field.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDGs: SDG 14: Life Below Water and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral adaptation and evolution to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.