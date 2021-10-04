Scope

The Freshwater – Human Impacts section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the anthropogenic influences on freshwater ecosystems.

Led by Prof. Paul Kemp from the University of Southampton, the Freshwater – Human Impacts section welcomes submissions in various domains of freshwater science, which aim to enhance the knowledge and management of freshwater environments in the face of human-induced threats.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chemical water quality and emerging pollutants

connectivity and fragmentation

environmental flows

environmental impact mitigation and ecohydraulics

invasive species

physical habitat degradation and restoration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the impacts of human activities on freshwater ecosystems, ranging from fundamental principles to the development of mitigation and rehabilitation strategies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of freshwater science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.