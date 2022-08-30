christopher akinbile
Federal University of Technology
Akure, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
Federal University of Technology
Akure, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
University of Concepcion
Concepción, Chile
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Washington, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
China Three Gorges University
Yichang, China
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN)
Bogor, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
Kansas State University
Manhattan, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
Department of Watershed Sciences, Utah State University
Logan, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Associate Editor
Freshwater – Human Impacts