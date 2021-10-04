Scope

The Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing the understanding of these freshwater topics at individual, population, community, and environmental levels.

Under the guidance of Dr. Peter Goethals from Ghent University, the Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology section encourages submissions in various domains of freshwater species research, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biodiversity conservation

biogeography

conservation and restoration ecology

evolutionary patterns

impact of invasive species

macroecology

management and policies

microecology

physiological reactions to alterations in the environment and climate

selective pressures on organisms

Submissions should in some capacity provide insights into the many complex interactions and processes shaping the evolution and ecology of freshwater species and their environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biodiversity conservation, evolutionary patterns, selective pressures on organisms, and SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Freshwater Species Evolution and Ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.