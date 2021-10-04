Scope

The Rivers and Floodplains section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the challenges of river-floodplain systems, including extensively modified river basins.

Led by Dr. James Garvey from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the Rivers and Floodplains section welcomes submissions in various domains of river and floodplain science, which aim to strike a balance between ecological integrity and human usage of riverine ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogeochemical dynamics

biodiversity in ecological and evolutionary contexts

community dynamics and food webs

ecology of impoundments and impounded rivers

ecosystem processes and services of rivers, floodplains, and fluvial wetlands

human dimensions of rivers and floodplains, including economics, cultural uses, sociological responses, policy development, conflicts, and resolution

hydrology, geomorphology, fluvial processes, remote sensing, and groundwater interactions

integrative sciences exploring the impact of multiple stressors such as flow alterations, contaminants, and habitat degradation

microbial and meiofaunal ecology, population dynamics

river wetland conservation and restoration

river-floodplain biological and physical connectivity, organism movement, and watershed dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of river and floodplain systems, including their ecological, economic, and sociological dimensions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of river-floodplain connectivity in relation to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of river and floodplain science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.