Scope

The Synfuels section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of synthetic fuels, as well as the policy and regulatory frameworks and scale-up pathways that enable their adoption for a sustainable, fossil-free future.

Led by Dr. Oliver Kröcher from Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI), the Synfuels section welcomes submissions across the various domains of synthetic fuels research, which contribute to the advancement of carbon-neutral fuel production and its applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catalyzed and uncatalyzed thermochemical synthesis routes

combustion emissions and emission control

fuel and combustion properties

process and energy efficiency

process development

reaction engineering

synthetic fuel policy, regulation, and governance — including fuel mandates, blending targets, and sustainability certification

techno-economic and life-cycle assessments

scale-up pathways from laboratory to commercial deployment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about synthetic fuels produced from thermochemical processes, focusing on their production, properties, and applications, or offer insights into the economic, regulatory, and policy instruments that govern their production and use. Please note that manuscripts dealing with microbiological processes or enzymes are not within the scope of this section and should be submitted to the Biofuels specialty section of Frontiers in Fuels.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that advance the science, engineering, and governance of synthetic fuels — spanning catalyzed and uncatalyzed thermochemical synthesis, combustion and emissions control, through to process and reaction engineering, and the policy frameworks that shape carbon-neutral fuel adoption. Equally, the section encourages research that addresses scaling synthetic fuels from laboratory to market. These subjects align with SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 13: Climate Action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries, and policy-relevant insights in the field of synthetic fuels to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.