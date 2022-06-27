Mission & scope

Transport systems have been vital life needs for the individuals and societies, particularly in modern complex societies, where mobility of people, goods and means of production is vital for provision of our essential material and psychological needs. In the age of globalisation, the life and livelihood of billions of people undoubtedly depend on the complex networks of transportation multi-modal systems. This trend, while has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and ushered us into an era of unprecedented prosperity has also made our societies vulnerable to the disruptions of global transport systems. Today’s transport systems are complex, interconnected and multi-modal, therefore, inherently susceptible to the unpredictable disruption that can propagate through our economies and lives. Our massive transport systems and networks are energy-hungry. This has become an existential challenge in a resource-limited planet, where our activities, most notably in the form of harmful emissions, have the potential to undermine the delicate balances of the basic processes of the planet, such as the climate, that the life on our planet depends on. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 27% of the U.S. greenhouse emission is associated with the transport systems. Global estimates are in a similar range. If we hope to maintain the current levels of prosperity for the human population, it is vital to find innovative solutions for the future environment-friendly transport systems that can continue to serve our needs. This not only will help us face the challenges of the transport systems but also will create new growth opportunities and innovations that can have huge positive impacts on other aspects of our lives.

Among many possibilities, we believe that several frontiers of innovation in future transport systems can unlock enormous opportunities:

• Innovation in transport emissions

• Unleashing the power of data and information technologies through the connectivity, as well as, improving the efficiency, costs and safety of transport systems through automation

• Novel ideas for freight transport and logistics

• Understanding and optimisation of the complex transport systems through transport systems modelling

As the transport systems become more complex and multifaceted cyber-physical systems, Frontiers in Future Transportation’s multi-disciplinary and innovative approach to the dissemination of scientific and technological innovations aspire to transform the ways that scientists impact the society. Today, we live in a highly connected world with multi-dimensional challenges that require a proportionately radical approach in the way that scientific work makes a truly global impact that we aim to pioneer with Frontiers in Future Transportation.

Frontiers in Future Transportation focuses on providing a state-of-the-art open access platform to maximize the impacts of the cutting-edge scientific and technological innovations that will transform the future of transport and mobility systems. Our ambition is to facilitate a timely, constructively selective and high-calibre peer-review process through our distinguished multi-disciplinary and international editorial board to ensure high-quality publications with a wide reach and impact.

The technology is changing the ways that scientists are able to disseminate their findings. Open access archives are becoming increasingly popular as fast dissemination compared to the traditional methods. Nonetheless, maintaining a robust peer review process is an indispensable pillar of a healthy scientific production process. To this end, a dynamic team of distinguished editorial board and dedicated support team is assembled to ensure a timely and high-quality peer-review process. We aim to use the latest and far-reaching dissemination techniques to ensure the impacts and rewards of scientific publications.