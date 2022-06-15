Mission & scope

Frontiers in Future Transportation is a multidisciplinary journal focused on scientific and technological innovations that will transform the future of transport and mobility systems.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Mehrdad Dianati (University of Warwick, UK), this Scopus, Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) & DOAJ indexed journal welcomes research contributions in all areas of travel, transportation, and mobility systems which provide innovative solutions for environment-friendly transport systems that serve the needs of society.

Topics include:

connected mobility and automation

freight transport and logistics

transport safety

transportation electrification

transportation emissions

transportation systems modelling.

In addition, Frontiers in Future Transportation is interested in research which creates new growth opportunities and innovations that can have positive impacts on other aspects of society, for example:

innovation in transport emissions

unleashing the power of data and information technologies through the connectivity, as well as, improving the efficiency, costs and safety of transport systems through automation

novel ideas for freight transport and logistics

understanding and optimisation of the complex transport systems through transport systems modelling.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 11: sustainable cities and communities.

Frontiers in Future Transportation is committed to advancing globally innovative solutions in the field of transportation by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.